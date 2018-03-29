 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Not Fake Like Others; Whatever He Says, He Does From The Heart - Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Loves Salman's Company

Prabhudeva told the leading tabloid that he thoroughly enjoys Salman's company. He revealed that intially when they started working together both won't talk much. But, after a while they broke the ice and became inseparable buddies and would have a lot of fun-filled conversations. Some fresh friendship brewing here, folks!



Original People Are Rare In The Industry

He further said that Salman is not pretentious as most people in this field are and doesn't pretend to be someone else.



A Humble Superstar

Prabhudeva further added that whatever Salman says he's does from the heart and has no airs about himself.



When Prabhudeva Compared Salman Khan To 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth

"He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerized nonetheless,' the filmmaker had told the same tabloid.



Prabhudeva On Dabangg 3

He had earlier told a daily, "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."

