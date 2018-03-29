 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Not Fake Like Others; Whatever He Says, He Does From The Heart - Prabhudeva

Related Articles
Choreographer-turned-director Prabhudeva and Salman Khan collaborated for the first time on 'Wanted' in 2009. Back then, the latter was going through a low phase in his career but, Prabhudheva's Bollywood directorial debut brought him back into the rat race. Nine years later, the director-actor duo are all set to team up once again for one of the most loved franchises in the country. We are talking about Dabangg 3 which has Prabhudeva wielding the megaphone and Salman returning back on-screen as 'Chulbul Pandey'.
Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, the 'Mercury' actor confessed why he loves working with the superstar Khan. Scroll down to read more-
Prabhudeva Loves Salman's Company
Prabhudeva told the leading tabloid that he thoroughly enjoys Salman's company. He revealed that intially when they started working together both won't talk much. But, after a while they broke the ice and became inseparable buddies and would have a lot of fun-filled conversations. Some fresh friendship brewing here, folks!
Original People Are Rare In The Industry
He further said that Salman is not pretentious as most people in this field are and doesn't pretend to be someone else.
A Humble Superstar
Prabhudeva further added that whatever Salman says he's does from the heart and has no airs about himself.
When Prabhudeva Compared Salman Khan To 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth
"He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerized nonetheless,' the filmmaker had told the same tabloid.
Prabhudeva On Dabangg 3
He had earlier told a daily, "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."
Dabangg 3 is currently under pre-production and also stars Sonakshi Sinha.