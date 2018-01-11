 »   »   » Salman Khan Isn't To Be Blamed! Saif Ali Khan Was Offered Race 3 But He Turned It Down

Salman Khan was the reason behind Saif Ali Khan's decision to quit Race 3; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan fans were in for a disappointment when they learnt that the actor has been replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3. Afterall Saif was a pro when it came to essaying characters with grey shades which was quite evident both in Race and Race 2.

While some felt that Salman could be the reason while the 'Kaalakaandi' actor had refused the film, Saif finally spills down the beans about why he is missing from Race 3. Scroll down to read more...

It's Gotta Do Something With The Plot While speaking at a press conference, Saif revealed, "(Producer) Ramesh Taurani said I'm making a completely different movie this time with a totally different story."

Salman Hi Hain Right Choice He further added, "I was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody. He's the biggest star in the country."

Here's Why He Turned Down The Role Saif said, "I didn't feel a connection myself with the part I was offered. So, I decided to do something else."

Was Saif Feeling Insecure? Did he feel that Salman would have overshadowed his presence? Well, Saif definitely has a different story to tell.

What Saif Had Previously Said Last year when the actor was asked if he was approached for Race 3, he had said, "Ramesh ji told me about this last year that he wants to make 'Race 3' but as a new movie, with a new cast. We spoke about it and I love Ramesh ji. Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck. But I haven't been approached."

On Completing 25 Years In Bollywood While speaking to IANS about it, he had said, "As far as my acting journey is concerned, in these 25 years, it has been interesting, full of ups and downs and learning constantly. I think from last year, I gave more thought to acting than before. My last year's films like 'Rangoon', 'Chef' and now 'Kaalakaandi' are better performances than before. My upcoming film 'Bazaar' is also very commercial film but I think its good work and it will be interesting. I am playing slightly dangerous guy in it so it will be fun."



Meanwhile, Saif's upcoming film Kaalakaandi will be hitting the theatrical screens tomorrow. The film marks the directorial debut of 'Delhi Belly' writer Akshat Verma.