 »   »   » Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Are Back On Jumma With Heeriye From Race 3

Salman Khan's Race 3 song Heeriye with Jacqueline Fernandez tells this story

After treating the audience with an oh-so-hot teaser, the makers of Race 3 have finally unveiled the first song of the film titled Heeriye. 'Heeriye' brings to the audience the hot pairing of the Jumme Ki Raat duo, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez back on Jumma with their sizzling chemistry.

The electrifying number features Jacqueline wearing a white bodysuit paired with a netted shrug and hot pants. While on the other hand Salman Khan is seen donning an uber cool denim jacket with a dapper avatar.

The duo who was last seen in 2014's hit flick Kick and is all set to recreate the magic in Race 3.



Heeriye is composed by Meet Bros. The song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Punjabi singer Deep Money.



The song shows Salman and Jacqueline in a discothèque kind of set-up and Salman's moves will certainly remind you of Salman-Jacqueline's hit song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

