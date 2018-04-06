 »   »   » Jail Or Bail? What Will Happen To Salman Khan's Plea Tomorrow In The Blackbuck Poaching Case

Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and has been slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for killing two blackbucks on that fateful night of October 2, 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain at a village in Rajasthan. Now that Salman Khan's lawyers have argued that the actor should be given bail, the court has decided to deliver the verdict tomorrow on April 7, 2018 and the process would once again be at 10:30 am.

Reports state that the judge decided to take a day's break as he wanted to study all previous records of the Blackbuck Poaching case and will again hear the arguments from both the sides tomorrow, and go for a break and then give out the verdict if Salman Khan will receive bail or jail! However, all this depends on the lawyers - as to how strongly they can pitch their case and if things go well for Salman, he might get bail, if not he'll have to spend the whole weekend inside prison and hope for better things only on Monday, when they appeal for bail to the High Court.

Jail Or Bail? Intense Court Battle! Salman Khan's lawyers are very positive that he'll be granted bail tomorrow, but the prosecution lawyers are hell-bent and will do everything to keep the actor inside prison. Only If The Judge Is Convinced! The judge will deliver the verdict only if he's convinced from both the sides about the case, and he has all the rights to deliver the verdict on Monday and beyond too. Salman Khan's Lawyers Face The Heat Though Salman Khan's lawyers are putting up a brave face to the media, they are facing the heat as they get a feel that in case things go wrong, their client needs to spend the whole weekend in prison. Court Battle On One Side & Twitter Battle On The Other Side If the courtroom drama was not enough, Twitter is filled with arguments and counter arguments about Salman Khan's prison stint and each one of them have become a lawyer of their own.