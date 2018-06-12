English
 »   »   »  How Is Salman Khan Keeping Katrina Kaif Distracted From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Affair?

How Is Salman Khan Keeping Katrina Kaif Distracted From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Affair?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's affair has shook the nation but no one would have felt shocked as Katrina Kaif. If on one side, Ranbir Kapoor is Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend then on the other side, Alia Bhatt used to be her best friend. By getting involved with Ranbir, Alia has not only hurt Katrina but has also broken the girl code - 'never date your best friend's ex-boyfriend'.

    Amid all this hullabaloo over Ranbir-Alia's affair, one person has been quite successful in keeping Katrina distracted and he's none other than her yet another ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan, who shares a warm equation with Kat even after the break-up! Wondering how? Read on..

    'The Da-Bangg Tour'

    Soon after the release of Race 3, Katrina Kaif along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Maniesh Paul will fly to the US for their international dance tour and currently, Katrina is working really hard for the same.

    Katrina Leaves No Stones Unturned To Make The Show Spectacular

    Nowadays, Katrina's Instagram posts are all about her prep work for the dance tour. The lady is doing rehearsals day and night to make the show spectacular and we also hear Katrina is getting a huge amount for the same.

    Katrina Paid Rs 12 Crore!

    Yes, you read it right! Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will be paid Rs 12 Crore for her dancing act during the entire The Da-Bangg tour, which will go on for one week.

    Katrina Takes The Major Chunks After Salman

    After Salman, it's Katrina, who will be getting huge amount of money for the tour. We hear Jacqueline will be paid around Rs 8 Crore, while Sonakshi will take home Rs 6 Crore, which is a pretty good amount!

    Katrina's Special Act

    "Be it belly dancing, aerial aerobics or hip hop , Katrina has done it all. For the Dabangg tour in Canada & the US she is planning a special live acrobatic act , which requires a lot of focus and also requires her to work on her flexibility." a source close to the actress reported a daily.

    Yasmin Has Planned A Special Workout Regimen For Katrina

    Speaking about the same, Yasmin was quoted as saying, "I have designed a special Pilates workout for her, which is specific to her dance moves. It is essential to build her muscle strength so that she can pull off acrobatic dance moves effortlessly."

    Are You Excited?

    On a related note, Katrina Kaif will be performing to some of her most popular chartbusters like 'My Name Is Sheila' ‘Kamli', ‘Kala Chashma', and ‘Swag Se Swagat' amongst others. The Da-Bangg shows will kick off at Minnesota from June 22 onwards.

    Katrina On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and after that, in Shahrukh Khan's Dwarf along with Anushka Sharma.

    Katrina Kaif has also signed a movie opposite Varun Dhawan, which will be a dance flick. The makers have not revealed much details about the film yet!

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue