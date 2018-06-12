 »   »   »  How Is Salman Khan Keeping Katrina Kaif Distracted From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Affair?

'The Da-Bangg Tour'

Soon after the release of Race 3, Katrina Kaif along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Maniesh Paul will fly to the US for their international dance tour and currently, Katrina is working really hard for the same.

Katrina Leaves No Stones Unturned To Make The Show Spectacular

Nowadays, Katrina's Instagram posts are all about her prep work for the dance tour. The lady is doing rehearsals day and night to make the show spectacular and we also hear Katrina is getting a huge amount for the same.

Katrina Paid Rs 12 Crore!

Yes, you read it right! Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will be paid Rs 12 Crore for her dancing act during the entire The Da-Bangg tour, which will go on for one week.

Katrina Takes The Major Chunks After Salman

After Salman, it's Katrina, who will be getting huge amount of money for the tour. We hear Jacqueline will be paid around Rs 8 Crore, while Sonakshi will take home Rs 6 Crore, which is a pretty good amount!

Katrina's Special Act

"Be it belly dancing, aerial aerobics or hip hop , Katrina has done it all. For the Dabangg tour in Canada & the US she is planning a special live acrobatic act , which requires a lot of focus and also requires her to work on her flexibility." a source close to the actress reported a daily.

Yasmin Has Planned A Special Workout Regimen For Katrina

Speaking about the same, Yasmin was quoted as saying, "I have designed a special Pilates workout for her, which is specific to her dance moves. It is essential to build her muscle strength so that she can pull off acrobatic dance moves effortlessly."

Are You Excited?

On a related note, Katrina Kaif will be performing to some of her most popular chartbusters like 'My Name Is Sheila' ‘Kamli', ‘Kala Chashma', and ‘Swag Se Swagat' amongst others. The Da-Bangg shows will kick off at Minnesota from June 22 onwards.

Katrina On The Work Front

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and after that, in Shahrukh Khan's Dwarf along with Anushka Sharma.

Katrina Kaif has also signed a movie opposite Varun Dhawan, which will be a dance flick. The makers have not revealed much details about the film yet!