 »   »   »  Race 3: Salman Khan KICKED OUT Abbas-Mustan Because They Did Not Listen To This Person

Salman Khan's Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018 and fans can't hold their excitement to see the suave avatar of their 'Bhaijaan', that too on the occassion of Eid. We all know that it's Abbas & Mustan, who made Race franchise popular among the audience then what was the reason that the popular director duo didn't direct Race 3?
In his recent interview, Salman talks about replacing Abbas-Mustan with Remo D'Souza and also revealed why they did so!
Here's Why Remo Came On Board
"Producer Ramesh Taurani wanted to make the film much bigger than the first two parts because the third part needed to be bigger and better. But the directors were not listening to him. So there was no option but to change the directors and the budget of the film," said Salman.
Will Salman Agree To Do Race 4?
"We also had a fabulous time working together as a team. The same team of me with Remo, Daisy and Jacqueline will be working on a dance film, but it will take a year because I need to learn dancing; but, we can do a Race 4," said Salman.
Race 3 Has Already Started Shattering Records
Salman's Race 3 has broken the record of Dangal by acquiring the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever. Reportedly, the Rs. 120 Crore film has already made its money as the satellite rights of the film has been sold for Rs 130 Crore.
Salman Is Unaffected By The Online Trolls
Though Salman Khan's die-hard fans hardly care about the review and they go to the theatres just to watch their 'Bhai', the film's trailer released earlier had become the butt of jokes. But when Salman was asked about the same, he said he doesn't give a damn to online trolls with one or two followers on their Twitter account.
Are You Excited?
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and blockbuster songs.
Time To Comment!
Did you miss Abbas-Mustan's touch in Race 3 or liked Remo D'Souza's work for Race 3, as per shown in the trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.
