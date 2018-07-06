English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan Lands In Legal Trouble! Gets Embroiled In A Land Dispute

Salman Khan Lands In Legal Trouble! Gets Embroiled In A Land Dispute

    Salman Khan gets into legal trouble all over again as an NRI couple has accused Salman and his staff for not letting them obtain electricity through Arpita Farms (Salman's property) and claim that his staff obstructed their path while constructing the electric pole.

    The NRI couple named Ketan Kakkad and Ankita Kakkad held a press conference with advocate Abha Singh and claimed that they could not lay down electric cables in the Kakkads' property despite the plot belonging to them and pointed their guns against the Race 3 actor and his Arpita Farms staff for stopping them to do so, for what rightfully belongs to them.

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan's lawyer stated that the staff at Arpita Farms nor Salman Khan have not done anything illegal and claimed that the Kakkad's are just trying to capitalize on their name and use it for their betterment. Also, Forest Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar refuted the Kakkad's advocate Abha Singh's claims by saying that nobody is above the law and all the allegations against Salman Khan and the Arpita Farms staff are cooked up and baseless.

    On the work front, Salman Khan's starrer Race 3 collected close to Rs 160 Crore at the box office and the actor is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming movie Bharat. The movie is a remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father and also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
