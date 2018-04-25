 »   »   » Salman Khan In Kashmir For Race 3 Shoot, Meets CM Mehbooba Mufti

Salman Khan meets CM Mehbooba Mufti with Race 3 team | FilmiBeat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Jammu and Kashmir and the actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Race 3. According to an official, the 52-year-old actor, who was recently granted bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur Court, arrived here on April 23, 2018.

The actor is shooting for the final lap of the third installment of action-thriller Race, which is produced by Ramesh Taurani. The crew is currently shooting in the picturesque Sonamarg meadow in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also in Kashmir for the filming.

The official said the crew is most likely to film a song sequence in Ladakh region of the state after wrapping up the shoot at Sonamarg. This is Salman's second visit to Sonamarg for shooting. He shot Kabir Khan-directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the meadow in 2015 and the movie went on to become a blockbuster. Salman and Taurani called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on April 23, 2018.



While, the officials have been tight-lipped about the meeting, a picture of the meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account. "We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of Race3 with Salman Khan," he wrote on Twitter.



In the picture, Salman along with his bodyguard Shera, producer Taurani and others are seen with the Chief Minister. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid this year.



The majority of the portions of Race 3 were shot in Abu Dhabi and the crew camped there for a long time. They successfully wrapped up their Abu Dhabi schedule and are now currently in the valley.



Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles and the film is all set to hit the theatres during Eid 2018. The movie is directed by Remo D'souza and produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. The music is composed by Pritam, Meet Bros and others.



(Inputs From PTI)



We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu

— Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018