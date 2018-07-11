 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Meet In Canada, Pose For Pictures!

Salman Khan & Shahid Afridi

It's good to see Salman Khan and Shahid Afridi in one frame and we hope the duo do their best for the respective NGOs.

Tiger Meets Lion

Both the fans of Salman Khan and Shahid Afridi went crazy when the pictures were posted on Twitter and ended up receiving the highest number of likes and comments.

Getting All Excited

The event organisers were kicked and excited as soon as they heard the news that Salman Khan will be a part of Shahid Afridi's charity event.

Shahid Afridi On Stage

Here, we can see Shahid Afridi on stage at the event but Salman Khan is missing. However, Salman's presence brought a lot of people to the event.

A Big Crowd!

Since Salman Khan's fans in Toronto got the news that he is going to be a part of Shahid Afridi's event, a huge crowd gathered and made the event much more lively.

On The Work Front

As soon as Salman Khan completes his Dabangg Reloaded tour, he'll get down to shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.