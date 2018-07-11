 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Meet In Canada, Pose For Pictures!

Related Articles
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi shared a few pictures on his Twitter handle with Salman Khan and the fans went berserk. Not every day do you see Indian stars posing alongside Pakistani cricketers and this one came out of the blue. So, here's how this actually happened! Salman Khan is in Canada for the Dabangg Reloaded tour and so is Shahid Afridi. The cricketer is in Toronto playing in the Global T20 League and was promoting his charity 'S Afridi Foundation' off the field.
Since he got wind that even Salman Khan is in the same city, he invited the Race 3 actor to be a part of the event and Salman Khan, who also runs the NGO Being Human, accepted his invitation as it was for a good cause. Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and posted the pictures standing alongside Salman Khan and captioned it as, "Great to meet @BeingSalmanKhan today with community members. All the best for the event."
Salman Khan & Shahid Afridi
It's good to see Salman Khan and Shahid Afridi in one frame and we hope the duo do their best for the respective NGOs.
Tiger Meets Lion
Both the fans of Salman Khan and Shahid Afridi went crazy when the pictures were posted on Twitter and ended up receiving the highest number of likes and comments.
Getting All Excited
The event organisers were kicked and excited as soon as they heard the news that Salman Khan will be a part of Shahid Afridi's charity event.
Shahid Afridi On Stage
Here, we can see Shahid Afridi on stage at the event but Salman Khan is missing. However, Salman's presence brought a lot of people to the event.
A Big Crowd!
Since Salman Khan's fans in Toronto got the news that he is going to be a part of Shahid Afridi's event, a huge crowd gathered and made the event much more lively.
On The Work Front
As soon as Salman Khan completes his Dabangg Reloaded tour, he'll get down to shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.