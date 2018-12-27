English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan’s Midnight Birthday Bash: Salman Cuts Cake In Presence Of Media; Celebs Attend His Party

Salman Khan’s Midnight Birthday Bash: Salman Cuts Cake In Presence Of Media; Celebs Attend His Party

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Salman Khan celebrates Birthday with media at Panvel Farmhouse ; UNCUT | FilmiBeat

    Superstar and everyone's favourite 'bhai', Salman Khan turned 53 today and guess how he started his celebrations? The humble superstar cut a birthday cake in the presence of media, late in the night. He was later joined by many friends for his celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse. Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Zaheer Iqbal were among the many guests who joined Salman late in the night for his birthday bash. Check out the pictures!

    Salman Khan Cuts Cake In Front Of Media

    The humble superstar began his birthday celebrations at midnight by cutting a birthday cake in the presence of media.

    Katrina Kaif Arrives For Salman Khan's Birthday Bash

    Katrina Kaif arrives at Salman Khan's Panvel farm house for his birthday celebrations. It is no secret that the two stars once used to date and it is heartwarming to see them maintain a good friendship even after their breakup.

    Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal Arrive Together

    Sonakshi Sinha and newbie Zaheer Iqbal arrived together for Salman Khan's birthday bash late in the night. Sonakshi was dressed in black whereas Zaheer was wearing a blue jacket over a white t-shirt. Salman Khan, who is considered the guardian angel for new comers in Bollywood, will be launching Zaheer in his upcoming movie, Notebook.

    Anil Kapoor At Salman's Birthday Celebrations

    Anil Kapoor arrived for the birthday bash of Salman Khan. Anil himself celebrated his birthday a few days back, on December 24th. Many celebs attended his birthday.

    Sohail Khan Attends His Brother's 53rd Birthday Bash

    Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan made it to Salman's midnight birthday bash.

    Kriti Looks Pretty

    Actress Kriti Sanon arrived for Salman Khan's birthday celebrations looking pretty in a black dress.

    The Stunning Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy attended Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash. She looked stunning in a black dress with sleek hair.

    MOST READ: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Spotted On Dinner Date; Appear Unfazed When Snapped By Paparazzi

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue