 »   »   »  Salman Khan’s Midnight Birthday Bash: Salman Cuts Cake In Presence Of Media; Celebs Attend His Party

Salman Khan Cuts Cake In Front Of Media

The humble superstar began his birthday celebrations at midnight by cutting a birthday cake in the presence of media.

Katrina Kaif Arrives For Salman Khan's Birthday Bash

Katrina Kaif arrives at Salman Khan's Panvel farm house for his birthday celebrations. It is no secret that the two stars once used to date and it is heartwarming to see them maintain a good friendship even after their breakup.

Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal Arrive Together

Sonakshi Sinha and newbie Zaheer Iqbal arrived together for Salman Khan's birthday bash late in the night. Sonakshi was dressed in black whereas Zaheer was wearing a blue jacket over a white t-shirt. Salman Khan, who is considered the guardian angel for new comers in Bollywood, will be launching Zaheer in his upcoming movie, Notebook.

Anil Kapoor At Salman's Birthday Celebrations

Anil Kapoor arrived for the birthday bash of Salman Khan. Anil himself celebrated his birthday a few days back, on December 24th. Many celebs attended his birthday.

Arbaaz Khan Attends His Brother's 53rd Birthday Bash

Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan made it to Salman's midnight birthday bash.

Kriti Looks Pretty

Actress Kriti Sanon arrived for Salman Khan's birthday celebrations looking pretty in a black dress.

The Stunning Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy attended Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash. She looked stunning in a black dress with sleek hair.