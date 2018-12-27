 »   »   »  Salman Khan’s Midnight Birthday Bash: Salman Cuts Cake In Presence Of Media; Celebs Attend His Party

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar and everyone's favourite 'bhai', Salman Khan turned 53 today and guess how he started his celebrations? The humble superstar cut a birthday cake in the presence of media, late in the night. He was later joined by many friends for his celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse. Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Zaheer Iqbal were among the many guests who joined Salman late in the night for his birthday bash. Check out the pictures!
Salman Khan Cuts Cake In Front Of Media
The humble superstar began his birthday celebrations at midnight by cutting a birthday cake in the presence of media.
Katrina Kaif Arrives For Salman Khan's Birthday Bash
Katrina Kaif arrives at Salman Khan's Panvel farm house for his birthday celebrations. It is no secret that the two stars once used to date and it is heartwarming to see them maintain a good friendship even after their breakup.
Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal Arrive Together
Sonakshi Sinha and newbie Zaheer Iqbal arrived together for Salman Khan's birthday bash late in the night. Sonakshi was dressed in black whereas Zaheer was wearing a blue jacket over a white t-shirt. Salman Khan, who is considered the guardian angel for new comers in Bollywood, will be launching Zaheer in his upcoming movie, Notebook.
Anil Kapoor At Salman's Birthday Celebrations
Anil Kapoor arrived for the birthday bash of Salman Khan. Anil himself celebrated his birthday a few days back, on December 24th. Many celebs attended his birthday.
Arbaaz Khan Attends His Brother's 53rd Birthday Bash
Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan made it to Salman's midnight birthday bash.
Kriti Looks Pretty
Actress Kriti Sanon arrived for Salman Khan's birthday celebrations looking pretty in a black dress.
The Stunning Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy attended Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash. She looked stunning in a black dress with sleek hair.
