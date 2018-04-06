 »   »   » Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case: Here's What The Judge Had To Say!

Salman Khan's Poaching Case

The defence had argued that Salman has not been convicted in any case earlier and that he has always appeared before the court on the given date. The defence counsel also said Salman was under the custody of forest department for five days and he should be given the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. But the court refused to give Salman the benefit citing the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, according to a copy of the judgement.

Here's What The Judge Said

"...considering the rising number of cases of illegal hunting of wildlife animals, looking at the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, giving the benefit of Probation of Offender Act does not appear justified," the judge said. The defence also said the accused is an actor and his sentencing will affect the livelihood of several families. Opposing this, the prosecution said the actor has committed an offence of serious nature.

Mentioned The Hit-and-run Case

The prosecution also mentioned the hit-and-run case against him in Mumbai and other cases while requesting for the maximum punishment. The verdict triggered a deluge of sympathy from colleagues for the "bad boy" of Hindi filmdom, whose career and personal life have been peppered with controversies, including a manslaughter charge in a hit-and-run case that is still pending.

Here's What Jaya Bachchan Said

"I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," actor-politician Jaya Bachchan told reporters outside Parliament in New Delhi, adding that the punishment was harsh.

There Was Frenzy All Around

Since morning, media crews, hundreds of stargazers and security personnel swarmed the court premises waiting for Salman and the other accused to show up. Large crowds armed with phone cameras lined up along the 2-kilometre route from the court as the 52-year-old was whisked away in a Bolero police jeep to spend a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Animal Rights Activists Welcomed The Sentence

Within hours, social media was awash with photographs of Salman, dressed in a black shirt and jeans, entering the jail. Animal rights activists welcomed the sentencing, and some said Salman should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act.

Here's What The Head Of People For Animals NGO Said

"We are happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court," said Gauri Maulekhi of People For Animals.

Planning To Appeal In The High Court

As the sentence is more than three years, Salman will have to appeal in a higher court for bail. His lawyer, Anand Desai, said the sessions court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10.30 am tomorrow. Salman has consistently denied shooting the two deer, as claimed by the prosecution.

Barrack Number 2

Jail sources said Salman was lodged in barrack number 2 in a heavily protected and secure cell. He would have to spend at least one night in the jail until his bail hearing tomorrow.

VIP's At The Prison

This is Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses religious preacher Asaram Bapu, who has been accused of rape. He had earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.