 »   »   »  Salman Khan Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Acting Ability; Says He Can't Do Justice To Sanjay's Character

On Sanjay Dutt's Comeback

While talking to the media, Salman Khan said, "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.'''

No One Can Do Justice To Sanjay Dutt's Character

''Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself.''

Sanjay Dutt Should Have Done The Role

''The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it."

Salman Khan Has Seen Sanju's Trailer

"Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker, I am sure he has made a good film."

On A Related Note

Once when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his cold war with Salman on a famous chat show, he had said, ''So much is said where Salman Sir is concerned because of all of this. But he has always been very encouraging.''

Salman Khan Is Extremely Nice

''He has always been very sweet to me. He was a part of my first movie. And whenever I met him he is extremely nice. I think there is so much that the media writes that builds a certain misunderstanding which doesn't exist."