English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Acting Ability; Says He Can't Do Justice To Sanjay's Character

Salman Khan Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Acting Ability; Says He Can't Do Justice To Sanjay's Character

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor rivalry is out in the open. The superstar, who does not mince words, recently said at a media conference that he is not happy with Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Sanju. Both Race 3 and Sanju are the most awaited films of 2018 and are releasing in May. While Salman Khan's film is an action thriller, Ranbir Kapoor's film is based on Sanjay Dutt's personal life.

    There was a time when Salman Khan used to treat Ranbir as his younger brother, but things changed when Ranbir started dating Salman Khan's then girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Here's what Salman Khan said about Sanju at the recent promotion of Race 3.

    On Sanjay Dutt's Comeback

    While talking to the media, Salman Khan said, "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.'''

    No One Can Do Justice To Sanjay Dutt's Character

    ''Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself.''

    Sanjay Dutt Should Have Done The Role

    ''The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it."

    Salman Khan Has Seen Sanju's Trailer

    "Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker, I am sure he has made a good film."

    On A Related Note

    Once when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his cold war with Salman on a famous chat show, he had said, ''So much is said where Salman Sir is concerned because of all of this. But he has always been very encouraging.''

    Salman Khan Is Extremely Nice

    ''He has always been very sweet to me. He was a part of my first movie. And whenever I met him he is extremely nice. I think there is so much that the media writes that builds a certain misunderstanding which doesn't exist."

    Well, we believe there is no smoke without fire! What do you say guys? Keep watching this space for more updates on Race 3 and Sanju.

    Also Read: Is Disha Patani Really Dating Tiger Shroff? She Finally BREAKS Her Silence On The Issue

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue