 »   »   »  Salman Khan Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Acting Ability; Says He Can't Do Justice To Sanjay's Character

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor rivalry is out in the open. The superstar, who does not mince words, recently said at a media conference that he is not happy with Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Sanju. Both Race 3 and Sanju are the most awaited films of 2018 and are releasing in May. While Salman Khan's film is an action thriller, Ranbir Kapoor's film is based on Sanjay Dutt's personal life.
There was a time when Salman Khan used to treat Ranbir as his younger brother, but things changed when Ranbir started dating Salman Khan's then girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Here's what Salman Khan said about Sanju at the recent promotion of Race 3.
On Sanjay Dutt's Comeback
While talking to the media, Salman Khan said, "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.'''
No One Can Do Justice To Sanjay Dutt's Character
''Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself.''
Sanjay Dutt Should Have Done The Role
''The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it."
Salman Khan Has Seen Sanju's Trailer
"Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker, I am sure he has made a good film."
On A Related Note
Once when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his cold war with Salman on a famous chat show, he had said, ''So much is said where Salman Sir is concerned because of all of this. But he has always been very encouraging.''
Salman Khan Is Extremely Nice
''He has always been very sweet to me. He was a part of my first movie. And whenever I met him he is extremely nice. I think there is so much that the media writes that builds a certain misunderstanding which doesn't exist."
Well, we believe there is no smoke without fire! What do you say guys? Keep watching this space for more updates on Race 3 and Sanju.
