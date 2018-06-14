 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!

Related Articles
There is only one day left to the release of Salman Khan's much-anticipated action-thriller Race 3. With a lot of twists and turns, the third instalment of the 'Race' series promises to be way better than the previous two parts. This time around, the movie is directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, who has helmed films like ABCD and ABCD 2. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, the movie is going to be a visual delight.
The producers of Race 3, Salman and Ramesh Taurani, sold the movie's satellite rights for a whopping 130 Crore to a major television network. The action-thriller has already recovered the cost invested for making the film. Also, here's some information which you will refuse to believe. The shows of Salman Khan's Race 3 are already houseful. Salman Khan's fans are going berserk with booking a lot of tickets even before reading the reviews of the film.
Indore Fan Club Books Entire Theatre
A fan club of Salman Khan in Indore has booked the entire theatre for the first day first show of Race 3. Crazy, isn't it? The fans will surely have a blast tomorrow!
Rs 1350 To Rs 1550,Still Sold Out
Despite having a higher price at the Gold Class from Rs 1350 to Rs 1550 loyal fans of Salman Khan purchased Race 3 tickets anyway. This shows Salman's star power!
Sohail Khan Tweets – Sold Out
Sohail Khan shared a screenshot of sold out status from a multiplex and we guess in a few hours, the remaining shows will be sold out too.
Abu Dhabi Theatre Plays 2:55 am Show
A theatre in Abu Dhabi will play Race 3's first day first show at 2:55 am. Even at such an odd time, the tickets are sold out. The second show is scheduled at 7:00 am.
Thailand Theatres Almost Full
Salman Khan's Race 3 craze has reached Thailand as well as the first day tickets are almost sold out across the country.
