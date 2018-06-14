 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!

Indore Fan Club Books Entire Theatre

A fan club of Salman Khan in Indore has booked the entire theatre for the first day first show of Race 3. Crazy, isn't it? The fans will surely have a blast tomorrow!



Rs 1350 To Rs 1550,Still Sold Out

Despite having a higher price at the Gold Class from Rs 1350 to Rs 1550 loyal fans of Salman Khan purchased Race 3 tickets anyway. This shows Salman's star power!



Sohail Khan Tweets – Sold Out

Sohail Khan shared a screenshot of sold out status from a multiplex and we guess in a few hours, the remaining shows will be sold out too.



Abu Dhabi Theatre Plays 2:55 am Show

A theatre in Abu Dhabi will play Race 3's first day first show at 2:55 am. Even at such an odd time, the tickets are sold out. The second show is scheduled at 7:00 am.



Thailand Theatres Almost Full

Salman Khan's Race 3 craze has reached Thailand as well as the first day tickets are almost sold out across the country.

