 Salman Khan's Race 3 Gave Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & Daisy Shah Their Own Box Office Record

Salman Khan's Race 3 Gave Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & Daisy Shah Their Own Box Office Record

    Salman Khan starrer Race 3 received a lot of negative reviews from critics, but that didn't stop the movie from making Rs 106.47 Crore at the box office in its first weekend itself. The movie is still standing as firm as a rock and minting money like no other at the box office. Race 3 has presented its star cast with individual box office records - from Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah, all of them got a share of the success pie.

    This proves the star power of Salman Khan, that no matter what, his fans will surely come out and watch his movies. Salman has a unique connection with his fans that no other Bollywood star is capable of forging. Check out how Race 3 has given its star cast a box office record of their own...

    Salman Khan's 13th Consecutive 100-Crore Film

    Race 3 becomes Salman Khan's 13th consecutive 100-Crore film after - Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tubelight, Ready, Bodyguard and Jai Ho.

    Jacqueline Fernandez' 5th 100-Crore Film

    After Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Race 2 and Kick, Race 3 is Jacqueline Fernandez' 5th 100-Crore film at the box office.

    Daisy Shah's 2nd 100-Crore Film

    Race 3 is Daisy Shah's second 100-Crore film at the box office after her debut, Jai Ho. She starred alongside Salman Khan in the movie that released in 2010.

    Anil Kapoor's 2nd 100-Crore Film

    Anil Kapoor was part of all the three Race franchises and after Race 2, Race 3 is his second 100-Crore club movie.

    Bobby Deol's 1st 100-Crore Movie

    After being absent from the silver screen for a long time, Race 3 is now Bobby Deol's first 100-Crore movie at the box office.

    Saqib Saleem 1st 100-Crore Film

    As lucky as it might sound, Race 3 is Saqib Saleem's first ever 100-Crore club movie at the box office.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
