 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Race 3 Is One Among The Lowest Rated Films In IMDB

Despite Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 had a terrific openeing at the box office and collected more than Rs 100 Crore in its first weekend, the movie ended up being a disappointment as the storyline did not manage to win the audiences hearts. In fact, his own fans criticised the movie and got a feeling that the actor is now taking things for granted. We guess, Salman Khan's next movie will now be a crucial turning point in his life, as things might go anywhere!

Also, there's further bad news to Salman Khan's Race 3 as it joined the club of low-rated movies in IMDB. The reason for the films downward spiral is the negative reviews that it received as soon as it released, and the bad word of mouth from the critics, audiences and even Salman Khan's own fans. The movie got such a bad response, that his fans created their own hash tag #WeDontWantDabanng3 and it went trending in no time.



Movie critic Amod Mehra stated that Salman Khan must now get serious and keep his act together or else, things might go out of hand. "Salman need to be part of a powerful story, similar to what he did with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. He has to restore his image as a bankable actor."



Check out the lowest rated movies in IMDB below... Race 3 is at position 79.



18. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

26. Himmatwala

30. Humshakals

53. Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3

79. Race 3

85. Tees Maar Khan

91. Drona



