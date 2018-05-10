 »   »   » Salman Khan's Race 3 Release Gets DELAYED? Read Details

Related Articles
- Salman Khan's Race 3 Trailer To Release On THIS Date!
- BREAKING! Neha Dhupia Gets MARRIED To Salman's Co-star Angad Bedi In A Secret Ceremony [PICTURES]
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Salman Khan IGNORES Arjun Kapoor Leaving Him Visibly UPSET At Sonam's Reception
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception: A Huge Cake, Aishwarya's 'Buntsangha' & SRK-Salman's Dance!
- Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!
- Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details
- Race 3: Salman Khan To Don 45 Custom-Made Tuxedos For The Film!
- Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Shooting In Extreme Conditions In Ladakh With Salman Khan
- Shocker! Salman Khan Refuses A Cameo In Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Debut Film?
- Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan Are Superheroes: Anurag Kashyap
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is the most awaited movie of the year and people are waiting for the film to hit the theatres as soon as possible. The crew recently wrapped up their shoot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and are currently shooting in Ladakh. Also, rumours are doing the rounds that Race 3 will be postponed and not release during Eid 2018, as producer Ramesh Taurani couldn't find a distributor as he quoted a very huge price.
However, director Remo D'souza rubbished these rumours and stated that Race 3 will release right on time during Eid 2018 and asked fans not to pay heed to any of the rumours. He was quoted as saying to Bollywoodlife, "I have no idea about these rumours (that Race 3 is being postponed). However, having said that, I can tell you that we are absolutely on track and all these reports are rubbish. I don't know who is spreading this false news. You can also clarify with Ramesh (Taurani) ji about the distribution part."
When Does Race 3 Trailer Release?
Remo D'souza opened up to Bollywoodlife about Race 3 trailer by saying, "I think by today evening (May 10) you will come to know everything."
Exciting News!
So going by Remo's suspense about Race 3 trailer, we assume that the film-maker might announce the trailer release on May 10, 2018.
Eid - Is The Best Release!
There's always something about holidays in India and whenever a movie is released during this time, it ends up being a super hit at the box office as the footfall to the theatres increases.
Starcast & Grand Release
Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Remo D'souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.