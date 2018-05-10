 »   »   » Salman Khan's Race 3 Release Gets DELAYED? Read Details

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is the most awaited movie of the year and people are waiting for the film to hit the theatres as soon as possible. The crew recently wrapped up their shoot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and are currently shooting in Ladakh. Also, rumours are doing the rounds that Race 3 will be postponed and not release during Eid 2018, as producer Ramesh Taurani couldn't find a distributor as he quoted a very huge price.

However, director Remo D'souza rubbished these rumours and stated that Race 3 will release right on time during Eid 2018 and asked fans not to pay heed to any of the rumours. He was quoted as saying to Bollywoodlife, "I have no idea about these rumours (that Race 3 is being postponed). However, having said that, I can tell you that we are absolutely on track and all these reports are rubbish. I don't know who is spreading this false news. You can also clarify with Ramesh (Taurani) ji about the distribution part."



When Does Race 3 Trailer Release? Remo D'souza opened up to Bollywoodlife about Race 3 trailer by saying, "I think by today evening (May 10) you will come to know everything."

Exciting News! So going by Remo's suspense about Race 3 trailer, we assume that the film-maker might announce the trailer release on May 10, 2018.

Eid - Is The Best Release! There's always something about holidays in India and whenever a movie is released during this time, it ends up being a super hit at the box office as the footfall to the theatres increases.

Starcast & Grand Release Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Remo D'souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

