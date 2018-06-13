 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Race 3 Special Screening Saw MS Dhoni & His Wife Sakshi's Starry Presence! [PICS]

Related Articles
Salman Khan's much awaited film 'Race 3' is slated to hit the big screens this Friday. But before that the superstar held a special screening of the action-thriller last night. The screening had close friends and family of the cast and crew of Race 3 dropping in to watch the Salman Khan-starrer.
Apart from the regulars and the cast of Race 3, what grabbed everyone's attention was the presence of Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Check out some of the pictures from the special screening here-
The Star Attraction
All eyes are towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi while they are seen exiting the cinema hall. While the man kept it casual with white tee and jeans, his wifey dearest opted for a simple orange ethnic wear.
Salman Looks Relieved
It looks like the superstar has got a thumbs up from the audience at the screening.
Swag All Over
Anil Kapoor as usual looked his 'jhakaas best' at the Race 3 screening.
It's A Thumbs Up From Bobby Deol Too
The actor who is making a comeback on the screen after a long time in a new avatar looks super happy with the end result.
Meet Mr Director
The captain of the ship, Remo D'Souza is seen here posing for the paparazzi.
One For The Camera
Saqib Saleem poses for a quick click with producer Ramesh Taurani and a friend.
Look Who Is Here!
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan was also spotted attending the special screening with his son.
Earlier, Salman had said that he is quite excited to watch Race 3 in 3D. The superstar had shared, "I am very excited to watch Race 3 in 3D. I don't usually watch 3D films, the last 3D film I watched was Chhota Chetan when I was a kid, now I will directly watch Race 3".
