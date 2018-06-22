 »   »   »  Will Salman Khan's Race 3 Ever Reach Rs 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office In Its First Week?

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 had a terrific opening at the box office on its first weekend as it entered the Rs 100 Crore club in just 3 days of its release. On Monday, the movie saw a slump of close to 50 per cent and could never really recover from the weekday slump since then, as the numbers are only decreasing as the days pass by. Also, on Wednesday (Day 6) Race 3 collected only Rs 9.25 Crore and the total collection stands at Rs 142.01 Crore.

Business Analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, "Race mints Rs. 9.25 Crore on Day 6, which was a working Wednesday. In just 6 days, the film has collected a total of Rs. 142.01 Crore, looking to cross 150 within a week." Now that Race 3 is heading close to Rs 150 Crore in its first week, only a miracle can make it go to Rs 200 Crore and we really wonder what would be the fate of the movie on its second weekday.



Friday (Day 8) Prediction! Going by the predictions, Race 3 might end up collecting only Rs 5 - 7 Crore at the box office on Friday (Day 8) of its release, so that makes it close to Rs 150 Crore.

Only 35% Theatre Occupancy Reports state that Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is seeing a theatre occupancy of just 35 per cent across the country and the dip is very alarming!

Can It Touch Rs 200 Crore? Questions are being raised if Salman Khan's Race 3 can cross the Rs 200 Crore in its first week, but it seems like it's highly unlikely now going by the current theatre occupancy numbers.

Weekend Is The Only Saving Grace! The second weekend is now the only saving grace for Salman Khan's Race 3 as there's no other movie competing with it. After the weekend is done, the second weekday might see a further dip and then Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will just take over, leaving Race 3 in the wilderness.

