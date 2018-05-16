 »   »   » Fans Troll Salman Khan & Race 3 Trailer Mercilessly; Memes & Bashing Tweets Take Twitter By Storm

Related Articles
Yesterday (May 15, 2018), the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 hit the You Tube. While fans cheered for their 'Bhai' as he was seen packing punches, the 'non-bhai' fans had a field day on Twitter and they ended up trolling Salman Khan & Race 3 back and forth!
Some of them called it the 'extended version of Thums Up ad', while some said Salman Khan has become so 'mean' that he's only making movies for his die-hard fans. Check out the audiences' reactions about Race 3 trailer and let us know what do you think about Race 3 trailer in the comments section below..
Yash Suryawanshi @y_surayawanshi
"Even birds are not safe in india now One more bullshit from @BeingSalmanKhan and people are gonna watch it #Race3Trailer #Race3 #AVFC #beinghuman #SalmanKhan @AllIndiaBakchod #Bollywood #SalmanKhanRace3 #Race3ThisEid." [sic]
Sasta Lekhak™ @SastaLekhak
"After watching #Race3Trailer."
Akash bhardwaj @aakashbhardwajj
"Shahrukh khan - sabse jyada fans ko ch*tiya maine banaya.
Varun dhawan - sabse jyada fans ko ch*tiya maine banaya.
#Race3ThisEid #Race3Trailer #Race3." [sic]
kunal pandey @itskunalpandey
"Race 3 trailer is nothing but an extended version of THUMS UP ad with unnecessary use of the word "FAMILY" after ever 2-3 words." [sic]
sutapta @sutapta
"#Race franchise was all about #SaifAliKhan's style & #Abbasmastan's twist but it can never be a #SalmanKhan and #RemoDsouza's masala duo ... Naming the movie race is pure injustice. #Race3Trailer." [sic]
kajal bhavsar @kajalbhavsar25
"#Race3TrailerAlready disappointed with the audience as the movie is a flop but still people will go n see the movie n make it a hit-breaking records. Grow up India...these movies don't deserve 100 crore . Movies like 102 not out, raazi do!" [sic]
water above head @theboyinwater
"#Race3Trailer okay so it started pretty good with the F&F franchise reflecting in the frames but after a minute and a half everything went downhill. Starting from the awful cast (who needs so many characters, is this GoT?!) to the constant whining of "family," by @BeingSalmanKhan." [sic]
Manas.@That_MSDian
"A missile launcher without any wires, IR remote. Bhai fires two missiles just by shaking the device once. They automatically diverge and maintain appr. distance, hits the targets which are at a certain distance from each other. BHAI toh aakhir Bhai hai #Race3Trailer." [sic]
Saadique @Saadique4
"dear #RemoDSouza tum #ABCD se aage kyu badhe!!! 😠😠 #Race3Trailer #Race3ThisEid #bhairoxx." [sic]
