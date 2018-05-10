 »   »   » Salman Khan's Race 3 Trailer To Release On THIS Date!

The wait is finally over as Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and announced his much awaited movie Race 3's trailer release date and his fans couldn't have asked for more. Yes, Race 3 trailer is all set to be out on May 15, 2018 and the movie will release on Eid 2018. Salman Khan confirmed the trailer release date as saying,

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

So there you go, folks! The trailer of Race 3 will be out in a few days and we're sure it's going to be one heck of a trailer. Also, the previous installments of Race ended up being a superhit at the box office and the third part starring Salman Khan might break the previous records as well.



Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2018. The movie is directed by Remo D'souza and directed by Ramesh Taurani.



Also, rumours were doing the rounds that Race 3 release date might get postponed as the producer Ramesh Taurani has quoted a huge amount to the distributors and they have backed off from purchasing the rights as the amount was higher than the market price. However, director Remo D'souza rubbished the rumours by saying that it's false and asked fans not to pay heed to any sort of rumours henceforth and assured them that Race 3 will release right on time during Eid 2018.

