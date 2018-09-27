 »   »   »  Warina Hussain Gets COMPARED To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Salman Khan's Instant Reaction Is On Point!

Salman Says..

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Salman said, "There is no comparison. They will take years to reach there. Even if Love Yatri becomes a Maine Pyar Kiya, they still have 10 more years to go."



Salman On Changing Loveratri To Loveyatri

"Yeh title nahi chahte? We will change it. Agar sirf title se (film) chalti na toh sirf title lagake chor dete. The title is not offensive. The film is beautiful love story. But some people got offended. Even if a single person's feelings are being hurt, why to do it? We are not making hate story. We are making love story."



Salman: We Should Be Progressive

"Bhushan makes hate story. Sohail said we are making the picture for pope. Itni clean film hai ki koi dekhna nahi chahta. They were harping about it, 'family film hai, clean film hai,' I said don't rub it in. We should be progressive."



Salman On Nepotism

Salman Khan says nepotism does not work in Bollywood as audiences only accept good films and actors, irrespective of their background.



"He has been training hard. I knew this nepotism thing would come up.. He is son of a politician how can you put him into this nepotism thing."







Audience Can Make Any Actor A Star

"This is the only one place where nepotism cannot work at all. It is the audience that will make you a superstar or will reject you no matter whose son or a brother-in-law you are," Salman said in an interview.



Salman Gives His Own Example

"You never know what they would like. You maybe the best looking guy and best actor and they just reject you and you can have nothing. And then there is something about you that audience goes to watch your film in cinema halls but this is till your last film."



Salman On Getting Nervous Ahead Of His Film Release

"I remember when 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' had released went on a bike with my friend in a theatre to gauge the reaction of the audience. During the interval people saw me and I had to run away from there. It is one of the happiest moments for me."



"I am one of the fortunate ones that even my flop films do business of over Rs 100 crore. I told Aayush and Warina that even if you deliver a flop film it should do Rs 160 crore at the box office.. So now they have pressure of flop film."





