English
 »   »   »  Warina Hussain Gets COMPARED To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Salman Khan's Instant Reaction Is On Point!

Warina Hussain Gets COMPARED To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Salman Khan's Instant Reaction Is On Point!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned to promote Aayush Sharma's debut movie, Loveyatri. The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, releases on October 5. Recently, a new song from the film titled 'Dholida' got launched and fans couldn't stop comparing it to Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Navaratri song 'Dholi Taro', and now the actor has reacted to it. And we gotta say that his reaction is so on point!

    Salman Says..

    While speaking to Pinkvilla, Salman said, "There is no comparison. They will take years to reach there. Even if Love Yatri becomes a Maine Pyar Kiya, they still have 10 more years to go."

    We do agree with Salman!


    Salman On Changing Loveratri To Loveyatri

    "Yeh title nahi chahte? We will change it. Agar sirf title se (film) chalti na toh sirf title lagake chor dete. The title is not offensive. The film is beautiful love story. But some people got offended. Even if a single person's feelings are being hurt, why to do it? We are not making hate story. We are making love story."

    Salman: We Should Be Progressive

    "Bhushan makes hate story. Sohail said we are making the picture for pope. Itni clean film hai ki koi dekhna nahi chahta. They were harping about it, 'family film hai, clean film hai,' I said don't rub it in. We should be progressive."

    Salman On Nepotism

    Salman Khan says nepotism does not work in Bollywood as audiences only accept good films and actors, irrespective of their background.

    "He has been training hard. I knew this nepotism thing would come up.. He is son of a politician how can you put him into this nepotism thing."


    Audience Can Make Any Actor A Star

    "This is the only one place where nepotism cannot work at all. It is the audience that will make you a superstar or will reject you no matter whose son or a brother-in-law you are," Salman said in an interview.

    Salman Gives His Own Example

    "You never know what they would like. You maybe the best looking guy and best actor and they just reject you and you can have nothing. And then there is something about you that audience goes to watch your film in cinema halls but this is till your last film."

    Salman On Getting Nervous Ahead Of His Film Release

    "I remember when 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' had released went on a bike with my friend in a theatre to gauge the reaction of the audience. During the interval people saw me and I had to run away from there. It is one of the happiest moments for me."

    "I am one of the fortunate ones that even my flop films do business of over Rs 100 crore. I told Aayush and Warina that even if you deliver a flop film it should do Rs 160 crore at the box office.. So now they have pressure of flop film."


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue