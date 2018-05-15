 »   »   » Salman Khan Reacts To Blackbuck Poaching Pase Hearing: Did You Think I Was Going To Go In Forever?

Salman Khan, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor, has graced the trailer launch of Race 3 and while, interacting with the media, the Superstar talked about the Jodhpur hearing and said, "Did you think I was going to go in forever? Thank you. Because I was not worried."

Salman Khan also shared a light moment with Bobby Deol at the do and while pulling his leg, Salman said, "Bobby Deol is now 'body' deol.



In the film, Jacqueline will also seen in action-packed avatar and the actress revealed that the audience will get to see a massive cat-fight between her and Daisy Shah. She said, "I have a massive cat-fight with Daisy in this film and I wasn't sure if I would come out alive."



Salman Khan also revealed how he ended up signing Race 3 and said, "When I first heard the script, it was a bouncer. Ramesh Ji kept on insisting. I heard it again but still felt that I couldn't fit into that genre. However, later I realized that it's a fun film to do.



Race 3 Trailer Is Out: Salman Khan Turns A Suave Badass



Salman Khan also praised Anil Kapoor's look in the film and said, "Anil kapoor is outstanding in the film. He has mastered the look. Is baar Anil Ji success ka phal khaate hua nazar aayege."



The Superstar also revealed that everyone has been treated equal in this film. On the other side, Jacqueline thanked Salman and said she owes him a lot!