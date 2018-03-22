 »   »   » Difficult To Match Madhuri: Salman Khan Reacts To Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen' & Ends Up Being SLAMMED

Here's How Salman Reacted To 'Ek Do Teen'

"Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri.

Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs makes us proud and keeps the songs alive and fans listening, dancing and having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!" (sic) tweeted Salman.

Fans Sounded Upset With Salman

Just after Salman's tweet, negative comments started pouring on his post. A fan named Charu (Poo) wrote,"For the 1st time, do not agree with you. Even my most favourite star's tweet cannot change my mind or the truth.

Remakes shld b banned, esply of Madhuri Dixit's songs. This remake is an insult to her & hated the dance!(if it can be called dat)" (sic)

A Fan Felt 'Offended'

A fan named Rupam wrote, "He is a repeat offender. He had said Sonam was better than MD before that crap Prem Ratan had released. Obviously, he is promoting Jacqueline before Race 3 releases" (sic)

Uh Oh!

"I m yr huge fan but not agree with u" (sic) tweeted a fan named Sweta Srivastava, when Salman posted a tweet, praising Jacqueline.

And The Disagreement Continues..

A fan named Jigisha wrote, "Sorry. Disagree. They r spoiling old evergreen songs by remaking Judwaa n ek do teen r iconic with Salman n Madhuri only" (sic)

allblackkid @bollywodkaraja

"Chal Judwaa songs made sense as they remade the film and gold they didnt remake whole album but pointless to defend it here. Ahhhh. He shouldn't have tweeted this " (sic)

@SangeetaPattna4

"I respect you a lot, and I'm big fan of you sir but madhuri was superb in that song. Jakie also a good dancer but no one can match madhuri Dixit level." (sic)

@sonalSalmanK

"You have a big heart that's why you appreciate everyone & helps everyone to succeed. But these kinda recreations are not working. Seriously. Period." (sic)

@Zaraa_Ali__

"Really Salman ?!?! I love Jackie and nothing against her ... but this song or any of the older hits should NEVER be remade. Please do not promote butchering of the classics. What's next ? Will they remake MainayPiyarKia too ?? Someone needs to stop this . Please do so!" (sic)

@watchnishwin

"So @BeingSalmanKhan has to save the day for @Asli_Jacqueline .I mean has anyone ever even heard of someone defending someones song! Lol Weird world we live in! It still remains a bad song for me @BeingSalmanKhan but you will still be my favorite actor! #EkDoTeenWithJacqueline" (sic)