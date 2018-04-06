 »   »   » Salman Khan Refused To Eat Food, Slept On Floor: Here's How He Spent The Night In Jodhpur Jail

What Was Served To Salman?

Salman Khan may be a heartthrob of millions, but at the Jodhpur Central Jail he is just Qaidi No. 106 who was served simple dal-roti but the actor refused to eat anything.

Salman's Breakfast

"Salman Khan was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," said the DIG Of Jodhpur Vikram Singh.

No Prisoner In Salman's Barrack

He also added saying, "Everyone has to sleep on floor and Salman Khan has been given four blankets for that. Right now there is no other prisoner in his barrack. "

No Special Demand By Salman Khan

"He was made to undergo a medical test and has no medical issues. He hasn't made any demands. We'll give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward," said Vikram Singh.

Salman Had A BP Issue When He Entered Jail

Vikram Singh also said that the actor had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.

Salman To Be Shifted In Other Ward

On the reported threat to Khan by a gangster, Singh said, "We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."

Earlier, local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Khan in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, Salman's Lawyer Is Surprised With The Verdict

Anand Desai, Salman's legal counsel, said although they respected the court's verdict, the decision "came as a surprise" as the actor had been acquitted in the previous cases which had the same facts as in this one.