 »   »   »  Salman Khan Refused To Use Body Double For Race 3 Action Sequences!

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The film which promises to be a high octane action franchise has a larger than life entry sequence planned especially by director Remo D'Souza. Taking action a notch higher, Remo D'Souza refined all the action sequences for Salman in the film.

Sharing some insights on his experience of shooting with Salman Khan, Remo shared "The biggest vision while directing Race 3 was to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a Larger than life entry sequence in the movie.



Race 3 has been shot in extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.



Speaking about the action sequences further, Remo shared "Salman has performed all the daredevil stunts all by himself. Right from the car chasing sequences and firing while riding a bike to all the gunshots and hand to hand combat all are performed by him. I was mesmerized when Salman refused to use anybody double for his action sequences."



"It will be a visual treat for everyone, each time when Salman appears on screen during the course of the movie. I was very clear since the beginning, wanted all the feel of the movie to be completely REAL. All the action sequence in the movie are specially choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arsu and was shot under high security and trained stunt professionals throughout."



The recently released trailer of the film makes for an Eid bonanza, being a complete entertainment package. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.