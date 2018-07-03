 »   »   »  Salman Khan Has Just One REGRET - He Tripped A Guy, Who Fell Down & Broke His Front Teeth

Salman On His 'Regret'

When Salman Khan was asked does he regret anything, he reminisced about his school days and revealed, "No. But there's something I remember, which I've never shared with anyone. I was in St Anne's School and I was running with this guy. We tried to trip each other. I managed to trip him. He fell and broke his two front teeth."

Salman: I Shouldn't Have Tripped Him

"That incident has been stuck in my head. Even though it was a game, I shouldn't have tripped him and he shouldn't have fallen.

Two years later, Arbaaz and I were playing and he pulled me from the see-saw, I fell straight on my face and cracked two teeth. I must've been around 12 then. These incidents have remained with me."

Salman On Arbaaz Khan IPL Row

Speaking of the same, Salman Khan said, "When Arbaaz (Khan) was summoned (IPL betting case), I had to attend the Race 3 press conference. You can't show what you're going through. People, who've taken time out to watch you on TV or on social media, are there to enjoy. You can't be depressed while promoting a film."

Salman On Fame & Infamy

"That's a battle that one will always have to fight. Personally, you could be down and out but you can't ever show it. That can also go against you.

Like some judge or a public prosecutor or some people will judge you saying, his verdict is coming up but he's busy laughing and joking. But this is my job. I have to do this no matter what my parents, my family, my friends and I are going through."

Will Salman Ever Give His Nod For His Own biopic?

"No. My life is already out in the open. Sanju's life is also in the open. But I don't want a film to be made on mine," said Salman Khan.

Salman Also Revealed What Makes Him Happy..

"The fact that everyone's in a happy space makes me happy. My films are doing well, the audiences are going to the theatres, they clap, they appreciate..."

"It's not a waste of their time and money. Dus Ka Dum has received a great feedback. When all's in a good space, your health is fine, your loved ones are good it makes me happy."

Salman On His Next Films

"I'll be doing Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously. Then there's Remo's film, which I was supposed to do earlier. I'm also doing Sher Khan with Sohail (Khan)."