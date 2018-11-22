 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Reacts To #MeToo Movement!

The #MeToo has taken the Bollywood by storm. It all started with Tanushree Dutta, exposing Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya's alleged misdeeds and post her shocking revelation, many more such incidents came into the limelight. Popular names like Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan were exposed under the #MeToo movement. Now, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur shares her thoughts on the same and here's what she has to say..

Iulia Vantur told Pinkvilla, "This #MeToo is about a person using the position to take advantage of the women. I have heard many men around saying I don't have the courage to say a girl that I like her because of this whole movement. We will reach at one point where men and women will be so much separated and won't find a way to connect. We have to use it in a proper way just to remove the negative things which are happening wrong and not to break us apart."

She further added, "We have to come together and I feel men are very supportive with this #MeToo cause so we shouldn't misuse it. Just respect it and understand it. Women should have, again, the courage to speak about it but after they know what exactly they are talking about."

On the work front, Iulia is all set to make her mark in Indian Film Industry with Radha Kyo Gori Main Kyon Kaala. The film deals with the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture.

When asked what convinced her to say 'yes' to this project, she had said, "I was so surprised when Prem (Soni) and Prerna (Arora) came with this offer to me. I didn't know how to react but when I heard the story and understood message of the film, I agreed to do it because the message of this film is really important."

Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kalaa also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, and will release in May 2019.