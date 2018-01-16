 »   »   » WEDDING BELLS? Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Talks About Their MARRIAGE

Iulia Vantur, who is soon launching her next single Harjai, is dating the superstar of India, Salman Khan. The Romanian beauty is often spotted with the actor.

A few months back, there were rumours that Salman Khan was planning to tie the knot with Iulia. Recently, when a leading daily asked the diva about it, she said....

I Respect Salman A Lot ‘'I'm aware of the gossip. Most of it is not true. But I cannot stop people from spinning stories. I have a lot of respect for Salman.'' I Have No Idea Where My Life Is Taking Me ''At the same time, I have no idea where life is taking me. Three years ago, I was all about being responsible and making plans, but not everything turns out the way we expect them to. Not everything is our will. What happens was meant to happen.'' Salman Guided Me ‘'I had never planned to come to India to work. There was no ambition, no fool-proof plan. Salman (Khan) is a good friend and he guided me, encouraging me to sing.'' ''I never thought that I would be able to sing in Hindi but he supported me. I started singing because of him. I had no plans to be a part of Bollywood but I also like surprises at the same time.'' Iulia's Struggles ‘'Nobody knows me here. They even call me ‘Lulia' here, when my name is spelt with an ‘I'. I am a respected personality in Romania. A news anchor receives a certain status symbol wherever they are based. Here, people don't know of my life and journey.'' I Don't Starve For A Rich Life ''They don't know my struggles and the hard work that I have put in for decades. They look at me and they see a girl with big Bollywood dreams. But that's not me at all! I've lived the famed life, the rich life, and I don't starve for it.'' Is She Talking About Salman? ''I never thought life would bring me to India but I followed my heart and here I am.'' On Her Single ‘'Maneish (Paul, who also features in the single) and I are great friends and since we're both TV hosts, there's a lot of conversations around that. I spend a lot of time at recording studios and Sachin Gupta, who was composing a track for T-Series at the time, heard me jam with Maneish.'' It Was Challenging ''We were soon having fun and he asked me to join in. It was a challenge learning pronunciations of Hindi words but Sachin and director Shabina Khan helped me through it. There's so much to learn from Indian classical music and I'd love to explore it next.''

