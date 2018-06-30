 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Race 3 All Set To Cross 300 Crores Mark Worldwide!

The Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to cross the 300 crores mark worldwide, after the successful run of two weeks at the box office.

The action thriller raced to an incredible 170 crores at the domestic box office within two weeks of its run. In India alone, the film has emerged as the highest grossing film after Padmaavat.



Apart from the incredible box office success, the Remo D'Souza directorial has fetched another 200 crores from satellite, digital, music, and ancillary rights.



Despite receiving a mixed response from critics, the audience thronged the theatres to watch the action extravaganza. Race 3 has garnered an exceptional response in the mass centers, creating records as it still runs strong at the box office.



Superstar Salman Khan took a risk of distributing the film himself and has consequently reaped benefits. For Salman Khan, Race 3 has turned out to be one of the biggest earners of his career as he not only co-produced the film but also distributed it.



Trade analyst Atul Mohan explains that Salman's popularity, coupled with the longest weekend in the year, helped rake in the moolah.



Race 3 took the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the Remo D'Souza directorial has been running successfully at the box office.



Salman Khan who is known to treat his fans on Eid has yet again showcased the power of his stardom with the massive success of Race 3.

