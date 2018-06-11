 »   »   »  Salman Khan Says Bobby Deol Was A Bigger Star Than Akshay Kumar; Reveals How Tables Turned For Them

Salman Reveals They Were Meant To Come Together For Another Movie

Speaking about the same, Salman Khan said, "Bobby and I were meant to work with each other for the first time in Vipul Shah's London Dreams. But that didn't happen and Ajay Devgn stepped in because Bobby realised he had already done a film on similar lines."



'Bobby Slipped Off The Radar'

"Having said that, there was a point when he was just laid-back. And he slipped off the radar for a bit. It happened to me too. You just need to get back on track. You need to go out and give your best."



'Bobby Was A Bigger Star Than Akshay'

"There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Bobby were at par. In fact, I would even say Bobby was the bigger star. But Akki worked harder and went on to become much bigger and Bobby was just chilled out.



When you're going through such a phase, you're the last person to know what is happening around you. And when realisation dawns, you're shocked. You ask yourself, yeh kaise ho gaya?"







Salman Doesn't Take The Credit Of Boosting Bobby's Career

"In this industry, if you're not successful at the box office, they will not touch you. They will exploit you into doing small roles and you go down further. Then, you're done with. Bobby took himself down and it's Bobby who brought himself back up," said Salman Khan.



When Salman Piggybacked On Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt...

"In this industry, too, like in any business, you want your movies to make money. But you also need the right kind of film. Luckily, Race 3 was apt for Bobby and me.



Just like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was the correct movie for me to do with Akki. I told Bobby that when I was going through a bad phase, I piggybacked on his brother, Sunny Deol in Jeet and later on Sanjay Dutt in Saajan. I think that's the right way. We are one fraternity, we are in it together."







Salman Was All Praises For Bobby

"He's never looked better and worked so hard in his entire life than he has in this film. I don't believe in this whole thing that if, at one time, you're not doing well, you will be forgotten."



Salman Gives An Example Of SRK & John Travolta

"John Travolta came back after 20 years. Shah Rukh Khan came from TV and became a superstar, I'm the son of a writer and Ajay Devgn is the son of a fight master who went on to become an action director. All of us worked hard to be where we are. We all made it, but a lot of big star kids didn't."

