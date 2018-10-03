 »   »   »  What Made Salman Khan Say 'I Can Be Depressed Because My Girlfriend Or Wife Left Me'?

Salman Khan's Funny Take On Box Office Prediction

While speaking about his first film, Salman Khan said, "The box office prediction has been 2.7 crores. But I don't understand how can one predict? Like if I want to go and see a film, but somebody falls ill in the house, then I can't go."

Salman Khan Gave A Funny Example Of Girlfriend As Well

"I can be depressed because my girlfriend or wife left me and thus I don't want to see a film. If my friends come home and push me for a film and I fall ill, then also I can't watch the film. So how can you predict? I want to figure this genius out one day."

Salman Khan Went On And On..

"If I don't get my salary on time, how will I go? If my wife has an affair with the watchman, then? Will they go? Actually they might, considering the kind of movies being made these days. But those also don't work!"

Salman Reveals What All Happened When His Debut Film Released..

He was quoted as saying, "Nervousness is always there. I had a friend Rajeev. I used to call him Mithun because he looked like him. Now I think he is running action classes.

We went on a bike to Minerva and I clearly remember we reached there a little after the film had started and during the interval, somebody recognized me. I had to run away from there."

He Further Added..

"When we left, people were following us and his motorcycle also wasn't starting. It was almost like the Hello Brother scene. When we somehow came from there, he was really happy for me and said it was his happiest moment."

Salman Reveals He Went To Ask For Work From David Dhawan But He Refused

"We then went to Satyam Shivam Sundaram. David's film had released. I had gone to him at one point of time to ask for work.

I had an accident that time. I was full of bandages and my shoulder bones came out. He got scared of me. Then he said he didn't have any work either so he can't help me."

Salman Khan Took A Sly Dig At Himself As Well Over Delivering 'Flop' Films

"I remember the thought he had about me. He was pitying me. Sunny Deol was there in David's film. That film was playing along with mine. I had seen the reaction in Minerva so I was worried about the reaction here.

When I opened the door, I got the same reaction (people followed me). But it's not only about that film. I am one of lucky ones who gives a flop even after 100-crore club. I told Aayush the film is made in 117 crores so he got pressurized what if the film tanks.