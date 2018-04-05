 »   »   » Salman Khan Sentenced To 5 Years: Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's MIL Jaya Bachchan Reacted

Salman Khan To Share Jodhpur Jail With Asaram Bapu

Salman Khan will be housed in the Jodhpur Central jail tonight and his bail plea will be heard by the Sessions Court at 10:30am on Friday morning.

Arrangements have been made to house Salman in the Jodhpur jail, which houses other high-profile convicts including Asaram Bapu.

Bishnoi Community Celebrate Their Victory

The members of Bishnoi community are shouting slogans against Salman Khan and distributing sweets as the actor was taken to the hospital for medical examination and then to the central Jodhpur Central Jail.

Arjun Rampal On Salman Khan

"The law takes its course. Can't argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves."

Subhash Ghai Is Shocked!

"I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too."

Alok Nath Feels The Verdict Is Tragic

"The verdict is coming out after 20 years. I personally feel that this kind of verdict is tragic. I would have appreciated it if judges would have levied him a huge penalty and could have been used for their forest department. They should appeal in a higher court if they can," he told CNN News18.

Himansh Kohli

"I respect the verdict given by the court in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. But, @BeingSalmanKhan bhai doesn't deserve to go to jail. A person like him who keeps charity above all isn't guilty at heart. There's so much to focus like poverty, women safety, etc. and we focus on this?"

Others Are Acquitted

Celebs including Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari are acquitted and the celebs have already reached Mumbai.