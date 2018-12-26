 »   »   »  Watch: Salman Khan Shakes A Leg With Arbaaz & Sohail Khan & Adds More Fun To Christmas!

Salman Khan enjoys Dance with Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan in Christmas Party; Watch video | FilmiBeat

Yesterday, Salman Khan hosted a Christmas bash at his residence which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan's son AbRam, Daisy Shah, Tusshar Kapoor amongst others.

Well folks, when it's Salman, expect the unexpected to happen! Adding more glitter to the Christmas celebrations, the superstar hit the dance floor with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and shook a leg like no one's watching.

In the video, the three brothers can be seen matching steps on a Christmas song during the party and it looks so much fun! Check out the video shared by Salman which he captioned as, "Merry Xmas to all...."

Meanwhile, Salman will be celebrating his 53rd birthday tomorrow i.e 27th December. If reports are to be believed, the superstar will be ringing in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse and will begin the celebrations a day in advance. The celebrations will be continued until the end of his birthday where he will be joined by his close friends and family members including brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. We hear that the bash will begin on 26th December and go on till the wee hours of 28th December.

Speaking about films, Salman will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which has Katrina Kaif playing his romantic interest.

