 »   »   »  PICS! Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha & Other Celebs Attend B-Town Newbie Zaheer Iqbal’s Birthday Bash

Bollywood newcomer Zaheer Iqbal is all set to make his appearance on the big screen in an upcoming Salman Khan production. Salman Khan who has launched many other new faces such as Aayush Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty and Warina Hussain, is about to launch Zaheer Iqbal in a romantic movie 'Notebook'. Zaheer will premiere with Pranutan Behl, another newbie.
Celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family yesterday, Zaheer hosted a birthday bash at the popular Bandra restaurant, Arth. Many Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Sohail Khan and others also attended the birthday bash.
Salman Khan Arrives At Zaheer’s Birthday Bash In Bandra
Salman Khan was present at Bollywood debutante Zaheer Iqbal's 30th birthday bash. Salman who is considered by many in the industry as a guardian angel for newcomers, will be launching Zaheer in his upcoming production Notebook. Sporting a cool blue t-shirt and jeans, Salman looked his chill self at the party where he announced the movie's release date. Notebook is set to release on the 29th of March and the trailer will be unveiled soon.
Simply Beautiful Sonakshi!
Styled in a simple red halter-neck midi dress, Sonakshi Sinha seemed to welcome Zaheer Khan into Bollywood by attending his birthday bash on Monday. Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a comedy starring Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill. Her next movie, Kalank, will see Sonakshi playing the role of Rupali Awasthi, a poet, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others.
Daisy Shah Strikes A Stunning Pose
Looking utterly cute in a lacy yellow dress, Daisy Shah attended Zaheer Iqbal's 30th birthday bash at Arth, Bandra. Daisy last appeared on the big screen in Race 3, a Salman Khan production, where she was introduced as "sizzling Sanjana".
Sohail Khan Spotted At Zaheer's Birthday Party
Sporting a grey t-shirt and classic denims, Sohail Khan looked his hunky best when he made an appearance at Zaheer Iqbal's birthday bash in Bandra.
Zaheer Iqbal does not come from a film family but his father has been friends with Salman Khan for years. At his sister's wedding, Salman spotted Zaheer absolutely by chance when he was doing a stage performance. The superstar decided to launch Zaheer in the movies. Confident in Zaheer's abilities, the Bhai of Bollywood lovingly calls him 'Zahero'.
