 »   »   »  PICS! Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha & Other Celebs Attend B-Town Newbie Zaheer Iqbal’s Birthday Bash

Salman Khan Arrives At Zaheer’s Birthday Bash In Bandra

Salman Khan was present at Bollywood debutante Zaheer Iqbal's 30th birthday bash. Salman who is considered by many in the industry as a guardian angel for newcomers, will be launching Zaheer in his upcoming production Notebook. Sporting a cool blue t-shirt and jeans, Salman looked his chill self at the party where he announced the movie's release date. Notebook is set to release on the 29th of March and the trailer will be unveiled soon.

Simply Beautiful Sonakshi!

Styled in a simple red halter-neck midi dress, Sonakshi Sinha seemed to welcome Zaheer Khan into Bollywood by attending his birthday bash on Monday. Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a comedy starring Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill. Her next movie, Kalank, will see Sonakshi playing the role of Rupali Awasthi, a poet, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others.

Daisy Shah Strikes A Stunning Pose

Looking utterly cute in a lacy yellow dress, Daisy Shah attended Zaheer Iqbal's 30th birthday bash at Arth, Bandra. Daisy last appeared on the big screen in Race 3, a Salman Khan production, where she was introduced as "sizzling Sanjana".

Sohail Khan Spotted At Zaheer's Birthday Party

Sporting a grey t-shirt and classic denims, Sohail Khan looked his hunky best when he made an appearance at Zaheer Iqbal's birthday bash in Bandra.