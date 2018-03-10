 »   »   » Salman Khan Spotted Having A Great Time At His Friends Wedding! View Pictures

Salman Khan was spotted having a wonderful time at his friend Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene's wedding on March 8 and almost all the pictures show a broad smile on the actors face. Though the entire venue set their eyes on Salman Khan instead of the bride and groom, the actor seemed to not mind it at all and had a 'meet and greet' with anyone approaching him.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 and reports states that he is all set to be driving the customised Ferrari of UAE's richest kid Rashed Belhasa and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid 2018, post which he'll begin the shoot of Dabangg 3, which is directed by Prabhudeva. View the pictures of Salman Khan at his friends wedding below!

Shweta Kaushik & Bob Sandvagene's Wedding Salman Khan was all smiles while attending the wedding of his friends Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene's wedding on March 8 in MUmbai. Salman Khan With Viji Venkatesh Salman Khan attended the wedding with Viji Venkatesh, who is the regional head, India and South Asia for The Max Foundation, who also resides in Mumbai. The Centre Of Attraction The people attending Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene's wedding would have been stunned to see Salman Khan among their midst! The Ever Smiling Salman Salman Khan carried a broad smile throughout and made the wedding experience much more sweeter with his presence.

Also, coming back to Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3, the customised Ferrari of Rashed Belhasa might be the highlight of the movie as the Race franchise is all about high-end luxury cars and big money. The 16-year-old Rashed has customised his Ferrari with undending prints of 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Supreme' and Salman Khan was personally a fan of the luxury car.

Not just Salman Khan, many other celebrities have met Rashed Belhasa in Dubai and posed for pictures along with him and his customised Ferrari. He's surely the most luckiest kid in the whole world, folks! And if that was not enough, Salman meets Rashed whenever he's in Dubai and the teenager calls Salman as his "bro." So cool, right?

