 »   »   »  Salman Khan Takes A Massive Dig At Young Actors; Is He Targeting Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor?

Salman Praised His Favourites - Tiger & Varun

Salman told a leading news agency, "Tiger Shroff got it right this time (referring to Baaghi 2 success). Varun Dhawan has always been getting it right. He tried one, but then that was a film (October) he wanted to do and it did make decent money and no one lost anything.''

Did Salman Take A Dig At Arjun & Ranbir?

"Apart from that, I think everyone is going slightly... They think India is from Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) to Andheri, which is not true. They think all our emotions are cliched and outdated.''

Salman's Success Formula

In the same interview, Salman revealed, "The only films I want to do as soon as possible are the ones which satisfy me. I want to do something which I instantly like.''

He Signs Movies When

''I take up films only if they instantly excite me. If something is narrated to me and I am like 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening.''

What About Race 3?

"The only film I have done like that is Race 3. That too because I instantly loved the script, barring one or two points."

On His Upcoming Films

"There is no No Entry or Wanted sequel happening. I am doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. The Kick 2 script isn't ready at the moment and then there is a dance film with Remo and one Bhansali film when he comes and narrates it. We recently discussed it.''