 »   »   »  Salman Khan Takes A Major Dig At Trollers For Trolling Race 3 Trailer & 'Selfish' Song Penned By Him

Salman Doesn't Give A Damn To Trollers

At the launch of the new season of Dus Ka Dum, when a reporter asked about the trolling around "Race 3", Salman shot back, "Are you trolling it?"



When the reporter said "a lot of people" the actor said, "Those guys with one or two followers?







Salman Takes A Dig At Trollers

"That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling," said Salman Khan in his trademark style.



Salman On 'Selfish Song' Being Trolled

At the launch event, Salman even subtly referred to the trolling of his recently released song, 'Selfish' penned by him, has received.



When a reporter, before posing his question, said, "Hi Salman," the actor replied to him in a musical manner, humming, "Hello, Hi, How are you?" and then quipped,



"This song is also written by me. It hasn't been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled."







What's Your Reaction?

Well, that was the reaction of Salman Khan, when he came to know that the trailer of his movie and song got trolled. What do you think of Salman Khan's reaction? Cool or not cool? Let us know in the comments section below.



Lock The Date!

On a related note, Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, starring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salem is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

