 »   »   »  Salman Khan Taking Keen Interest In Bobby Deol's Career, Wants To Show Him Like This On Screen!

Salman's Warm Gesture

Salman told Mumbai Mirror, "I have been looking at scripts and we need to finalize the right script for Bobby now. I am personally looking into the story and locking the director for the film."











Salman Wants To Bring Bobby Back On Screen Like This

He said, "The script will bring Bobby back as a Greek God. Back in the day, Bobby was fondly called ‘Jattallion' by friends. It was a grand way of describing him - a good-looking and charming star. And that's what we'll bring him back as."



Are You Listening, Bobby Deol?

"The production will be well-timed, will have the right budget and a complete mass appeal. Action and dance will be taken to the next level too. If Bobby thought he worked hard for Race 3, he doesn't know what's coming," the superstar further added.



On His Shirtless Scene With Bobby

Before Race 3 rolled, Bobby took months to get into shape for his role. Speaking about it Salman quipped, "He was also taking his shirt completely off for the first time ever, that too in the same frame as me! Bobby's looking really good in the film. He's done some fantastic work."



Salman Has This To Say About Bobby's Role In Housefull 4

"Next up, Bobby's doing Sajid Nadiadwala's (also one of Salman's oldest producer-friends) Housefull 4. That's a great pick for him because it will suit his personality beautifully. Everyone will enjoy him in his hatke look."











On Playing A Mentor To Bobby Deol

"They have been crediting me for everything - distributor, writer, lyricist, actor - I've been closely involved with casting. If this film (Race 3) fails, they're all going to blame me," Salman told Mumbai Mirror with a laugh.

