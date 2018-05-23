 »   »   » Salman Khan: There Is No One Better Than Jacqueline Fernandez In The Current Generation!

Salman Khan says Jacqueline Fernandez is the best that this generation has got । FilmiBeat

Superstar Salman Khan feels in this current generation there is no one better than Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently the team of 'Race 3' visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show 'Dance Deewane' to promote their film. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were also seen grooving on their romantic track 'Heeriye' from Race 3.

During the interaction with the judge of the show Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her feelings to her on recreating her iconic Ek Do Teen song.

The actress shared that she didn't know God would be so kind to her that she would get an opportunity to sing and dance on the song for the film.

Even before Jacqueline could complete, Salman Khan immediately interrupted her and said that she is the best that this generation has got.

The superstar was heard saying,"Because in this current generation there is no one better than you yaar!"

After Salman Khan, even Madhuri praised Jacqueline, and said,"I love the way you dance and I think you are so pretty and beautiful".

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Race 3 alongside superstar Salman Khan. The actress had earlier called her role in the film 'challenging' and had said, "It's a very different role. I am really excited to play my character because it's actually a role that sees me in very different light. Just like it was in Race, in this film all the characters are negative until you come to know who's the good guy."

The film will once again bring back the super hit pairing of superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez' after their blockbuster hit film Kick.

Speaking about working with Salman, she had said, "After Kick, my career changed a lot for the better. I really do owe a lot to him (Salman) for that. He put his faith in me and did a film with me when I didn't had faith in myself. "

She had further added, added, "At that time, we did a 200 crore film and now that we are doing Race 3 together, I am hoping to hit that mark again."

Race 3 has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is slated to release on 15th June 2018.