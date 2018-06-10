English
 »   »   »  UGLY SPAT! Salman Khan THRASHES Rishi Kapoor For DISRESPECTING His Family? Says He Won't Respect Him

UGLY SPAT! Salman Khan THRASHES Rishi Kapoor For DISRESPECTING His Family? Says He Won't Respect Him

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Reportedly, at Sonam Kapoor's reception, Rishi Kapoor got into an ugly spat with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife). Reportedly, Salman didn't greet Rishi Kapoor at the party and the latter vented out his frustration on Seema Khan and we all know that Salman Khan cannot tolerate anything against his family.

    Recently, while promoting Race 3, when an interviewer asked Salman Khan about Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor doing an amazing work even after crossing 50, Salman acknowledged Big B and Anil respectfully, but royally ignored Rishi and kept saying, "who..who".

    If you think that's it, get ready to be shocked! In his recent interview with DNA, Salman Khan thrashed Rishi Kapoor without mentioning his name and revealed why he will never welcome or respect him.

    Is Salman Referring To Rishi Kapoor’s Alleged Fight With Seema Khan?

    "If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.

    Is Salman Referring To Rishi Kapoor’s Alleged Fight With Seema Khan?

    "If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.

    Salman Is Adamant About Not Respecting Mr Kapoor

    "I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn't be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that's not done," concluded Salman.

    Salman Also Talked About The Struggle Of Star-kids

    "It doesn't matter which family you belong to, it's how you are and how people accept you. One good thing about Bobby is that he understood this and said he wanted to work."

    Salman Is All Praise For Bobby Deol

    "Even when he said this seriously, people were panicking; ki yeh bol toh raha hai, but is he serious enough? Now that the film is over, I can tell you that Bobby has been an inspiration."

    ‘Race 3 Is Apt For Me & Bobby’

    "In this industry, too, like in any business, you want your movies to make money. But you also need the right kind of film. Luckily, Race 3 was apt for Bobby and me. Just like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was the correct movie for me to do with Akki."

    How Sweet Is That!

    "I told Bobby that when I was going through a bad phase, I piggybacked on his brother, Sunny Deol in Jeet and later on Sanjay Dutt in Saajan. I think that's the right way. We are one fraternity, we are in it together," concluded Salman.

    Salman On Dharmendra

    Recently, Salman visited Dharmendra. Speaking about him, Salman Khan said, "Yes, and Dharamji (Dharmendra) is everyone's hero. He's the first successful romantic He-Man, with a soft, wonderful face."

    Salman Khan's Race 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.



    Ever Seen Aishwarya & Abhishek Partying Like There's No Tomorrow? 

    Read more about: salman khan rishi kapoor race 3
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue