 »   »   »  UGLY SPAT! Salman Khan THRASHES Rishi Kapoor For DISRESPECTING His Family? Says He Won't Respect Him

Is Salman Referring To Rishi Kapoor’s Alleged Fight With Seema Khan?

"If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.



Is Salman Referring To Rishi Kapoor’s Alleged Fight With Seema Khan?

"If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.



Salman Is Adamant About Not Respecting Mr Kapoor

"I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn't be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that's not done," concluded Salman.



Salman Also Talked About The Struggle Of Star-kids

"It doesn't matter which family you belong to, it's how you are and how people accept you. One good thing about Bobby is that he understood this and said he wanted to work."



Salman Is All Praise For Bobby Deol

"Even when he said this seriously, people were panicking; ki yeh bol toh raha hai, but is he serious enough? Now that the film is over, I can tell you that Bobby has been an inspiration."



‘Race 3 Is Apt For Me & Bobby’

"In this industry, too, like in any business, you want your movies to make money. But you also need the right kind of film. Luckily, Race 3 was apt for Bobby and me. Just like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was the correct movie for me to do with Akki."



How Sweet Is That!

"I told Bobby that when I was going through a bad phase, I piggybacked on his brother, Sunny Deol in Jeet and later on Sanjay Dutt in Saajan. I think that's the right way. We are one fraternity, we are in it together," concluded Salman.



Salman On Dharmendra

Recently, Salman visited Dharmendra. Speaking about him, Salman Khan said, "Yes, and Dharamji (Dharmendra) is everyone's hero. He's the first successful romantic He-Man, with a soft, wonderful face."



Salman Khan's Race 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.





