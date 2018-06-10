 »   »   »  UGLY SPAT! Salman Khan THRASHES Rishi Kapoor For DISRESPECTING His Family? Says He Won't Respect Him

Related Articles
- Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actors Make Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party A Starry Affair (PICS)
- Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur Grab Eyeballs At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party 2018 [PICS]
- When An 'Arrogant' Salman Khan EXPOSED The Media For SPOILING His Relationship With Family & Friends
- Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want To Be INSULTED By Salman Khan Like Arjun Kapoor; Gives Out Strict Warning
- Daisy Shah Interview! The 'Race 3' Actress Gets Candid About Her 'Trolled' Dialogue & Much More
- Race 3 New Song: For Salman Khan & Co, The 'Party Chale On & On'!
- Katrina Kaif Gets A FAT PAY CHEQUE To Perform With Salman Khan In The US; Fee Will Blow Your Mind
- Not Salman Khan, This Shahrukh Khan Film Inspired Jacqueline Fernandez To Do Bollywood Films!
- Bobby Deol Reveals What Went Wrong With His Career; Will Salman Khan Change His 'Flop Actor' Image?
- Remo D'Souza's Success In Bollywood Is Truly Inspiring!
- Salman Khan Refused To Use Body Double For Race 3 Action Sequences!
- A Netizen Tried To Create A Rift Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Here's How SRK Reacted!
Reportedly, at Sonam Kapoor's reception, Rishi Kapoor got into an ugly spat with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife). It is heard that Salman didn't greet Rishi Kapoor at the party and the latter vented out his frustration on Seema Khan and we all know that Salman Khan cannot tolerate anything against his family.
Recently, while promoting Race 3, when an interviewer asked Salman Khan about Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor doing an amazing work even after crossing 50, Salman acknowledged Big B and Anil respectfully, but royally ignored Rishi and kept saying, "who..who".
If you think that's it, get ready to be shocked! In his recent interview with DNA, Salman Khan thrashed Rishi Kapoor without mentioning his name and revealed why he will never welcome or respect him.
Is Salman Referring To Rishi Kapoor’s Alleged Fight With Seema Khan?
"If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.
Salman Is Adamant About Not Respecting Mr Kapoor
"I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn't be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that's not done," concluded Salman.
Salman Also Talked About The Struggle Of Star-kids
"It doesn't matter which family you belong to, it's how you are and how people accept you. One good thing about Bobby is that he understood this and said he wanted to work."
Salman Is All Praises For Bobby Deol
"Even when he said this seriously, people were panicking; ki yeh bol toh raha hai, but is he serious enough? Now that the film is over, I can tell you that Bobby has been an inspiration."
‘Race 3 Is Apt For Me & Bobby’
"In this industry, too, like in any business, you want your movies to make money. But you also need the right kind of film. Luckily, Race 3 was apt for Bobby and me. Just like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was the correct movie for me to do with Akki."
How Sweet Is That!
"I told Bobby that when I was going through a bad phase, I piggybacked on his brother, Sunny Deol in Jeet and later on Sanjay Dutt in Saajan. I think that's the right way. We are one fraternity, we are in it together," concluded Salman.
Salman On Dharmendra
Recently, Salman had visited Dharmendra. Speaking about him, Salman Khan said, "Yes, and Dharamji (Dharmendra) is everyone's hero. He's the first successful romantic He-Man, with a soft, wonderful face."
Salman Khan's Race 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
Ever Seen Aishwarya & Abhishek Partying Like There's No Tomorrow?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.